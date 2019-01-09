Iran's Army Air Force to start massive air drills tomorrow

Speaking to reporters at Shahid Bababaei Air base in the central Province of Isfahan on Wednesday afternoon, the Iranian Army air force deputy commander Brigadier General Amir Vahedi said that the 8th round of large-scale war games titled 'Fada'eeyan Harim-e Velayat' will kick off tomorrow Thursday and will wrap up on Friday.

Brigadier General Vahedi added that various types of fighter aircrafts, predators as well as transport aircrafts will be flown in the drills.

The commander further added that the Shahid Bababaei Air base will play host to the aircrafts, which will include “a variety of predators, fighter bombers, heavy and semi-heavy transport aircrafts, refueling aircrafts, interceptor and reconnaissance aircrafts, as well as UAVs"

He further noted that in these exercises, the strategic bomber planes Sukhoi Su-24 and F-4, F5, F7, MiG-29, F-14, the Saehqeh (Thunderbolt), Boeing 707 and 747 refueling aircrafts, C130 transport and support aircrafts, as well as UAVs equipped with pinpoint missiles and long-range smart rockets, which have been transported to Shahid Bababaei Air base several days ago, will take part in the exercises.

With regard to recently-unveiled domestically-manufactured Kowsar fighter jet, Vahedi said that although it has been test-flown and its production lines have been launched, it will not be present in the drills.

The Army air force deputy commander added that the annual drills are held to boost air force’s capabilities in defending Iran's airspace against any possible aggression.

He went on to say the drills pose no threat to anyone and would send a message of security, stability, friendship and sustainable peace to the countries of the region.

