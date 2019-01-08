  1. Economy
8 January 2019 - 10:15

Iran soon to begin coast-to-coast Euro-4 gasoil distribution nationwide

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – The CEO of National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) said his company was supplying Euro-4 gasoil across the country, adding the item would soon be distributed nationwide soon.

According to NIOPDC, Mohammad Reza Mousavikhah said the provinces of Keman, Yaz, Sistan and Balouchestan, Bushehr, Semnan and Fars would be fully supplied with the item soon which means that the fuel would be distributed all across the country.

He said NIOPDC had planned to distribute 28 million liters of the item by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2019).

The official further added that his company has ensured sustainable distribution of Euro-4 gasoil in the country, adding production of the item was expected to reach 40 ml/ which would be sufficient to supply 80 percent of Iran’s daily consumption for the fuel.

