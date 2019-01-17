Iran CNG stations at 2,489 by February: Official

Hamid Ghasemi, director of the CNG Project of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC), said 40 new stations would come online during the 40 anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Shana reported on Wednesday.

February 1 to 11, celebrated as the Fajr Decade in Iran, is marked as the anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Ghasemi said that 11 of the stations would become operational in the capital city of Tehran.

He further added that 128 CNG stations were being constructed across the country, adding that once all of the stations became operational, the number of CNG stations would cross 2,500 in the country.

During the current Iranian calendar year which began on March 21, 86 CNG stations were constructed by private sector investment.

More than $2.4 billion has been invested to expand CNG use in the last decade and as a result, domestic CNG consumption has increased 53-fold.

MNA/SHANA