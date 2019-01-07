'Iran's negotiations with US', Trump's unattainable dream: FM spox

In a statement earlier on Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said "as has always been the case, president of the United States has not learnt a lesson from the developments during the recent decades and has neglected the wrong policies of his predecessors towards our region and the Islamic Republic; he has once again made irrational and hate speeches towards the people of Iran, which repeats the same greedy and ambitious dreams of medieval and extinct powers."

He added "US' fantasy and hostile measures have led nowhere, in spite of all their vengeful efforts towards the Iranian people, and will certainly not in the future."

"Trump simply makes impossible, unrealistic, and unattainable wishes, which do not match reality in any way," Ghasemi noted, adding "he is well aware of the fact that the Islamic Republic of Iran is used to US sanctions; we've had them for decades."

Ghasemi stressed "Iranian nation will never yield to the cruel pressures of the United States; they will never bend to those who are talking with the language of sanctions and build walls instead of bridges."

Through their honarable, though full of ups and downs history, Iranian nation have learnt how to resist against the oppressors, he added.

Trump claimed on Sunday that the sanctions on Iran are affecting its economy, since US withdrawal from nuclear deal. "They (Iranians) are not in a good situation. They want talks," he said.

