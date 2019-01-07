Intl. conf. on W Asia security, defense starts in Tehran

The one-day event, held in cooperation with Iran’s Supreme National Defense University and the Defense Diplomacy Strategic Studies Center (RAAD), is aimed to address the security issues and defense strategies in the region including the fight against extremist groups and their allies, and the role of diplomacy in settling regional woes.

The seminar is attended by political, defense and security figures from Asian and European countries as well as senior Iranian military officials including Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, former head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, head of Iran's Supreme National Defense University, Iran's Deputy Defense Minister Major General Mahmoud Sheikh Hassani and several military attaches from different countries.

The participants are set to exchange views on regional security, terrorism, extremism and the adverse effect of foreign interference on the internal affairs of the regional countries.

Special panels will also be held on the strategies to handle regional crises, especially the necessity to put an end to the US and Israeli regime's interference in the region.

MNA/4505960