Europe needs to come to grips with JCPOA once for all: Fmr. Envoy

Sadegh Kharrazi, former Iranian ambassador to Paris and an expert on international affairs, said in an interview with Iran daily newspaper that since Iran stepped into the nuclear negotations with a win-win outlook, it would make no sense for Tehran to be the losing side to the international agreement.

“Gradually, we are coming to the conclusion that if Europe continues to use technical problems as an excuse for its lack of efforts to facilitate trade and investment with Iran, Tehran will see no reason to remain passive and comply with a nuclear agreement that has given the country no benefit so far,” he added.

The former diplomat went on to add that withdrawal from the JCPOA is not a desirable route for Iran, but its continued compliance with the agreement under the current situation does not meet the country’s national interests.

Meanwhile, Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh recently told Mehr News that Iran is only counting on the EU’s trade mechanism, formally known as Special-Purpose Vehicle (SPV), in the political arena, and is not banking on its economic aspect given the current situation.

He cited the EU’s fear of the US as a reason for the bloc’s reluctance to put the trade mechanism into force. He added, however, that EU has the necessary political will, and Iran will make use of this capacity to establish links with other countries in the world.

MS/FNA13971016000162