Iran, Russia navies prepare for joint naval wargames: Iran navy cmdr.

"The cooperation between the naval forces of Iran and Russia, as well as the Caspian Sea region, has been strengthened in recent years," Khanzadi told Mehr News correspondant on Sunday.

We have established a very good and lasting relationship with the countries in the Caspian Sea region, which today has taken a traditional form, and the countries in the region understand each other well. The Caspian Sea is entirely enclosed by land and its security is provided by the countries bordering the region, Khanzadi noted.

"Caspian Sea is now a model for guaranteeing peace, stability and friendship, and all countries bordering the region are following the same approach," said the commander of Iranian Navy, adding "Caspian Sea littoral states will prevent and definately counter the presence of any trans-regional states."

He described the upcoming joint naval exercise of Iran and Russia as another field for expanding bilateral cooperation, saying the joint exercise between the two countries would certainly lead us eventually to strategic and tactical cooperation at a very high level at sea.

