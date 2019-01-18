  1. Politics
18 January 2019 - 12:07

Iran-Austria energy session held in Vienna

Iran-Austria energy session held in Vienna

TEHRAN, Jan. 18 (MAN) – Iran and Austria held the fifth round of their joint workgroup session in Vienna from Jan.14-17, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on Friday that members of relevant Iranian and Austrian institutions and ministries along with the representatives of prominent companies from the two countries active in the energy sector took part in the four-day event.

According to Ghasemi, the two sides discussed a wide gamut of topics on boosting mutual cooperation in the energy sector, with a special focus on the latest technologies for harnessing renewables and reaching optimal energy consumption.

MR/4516295

News Code 141644

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News