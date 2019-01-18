Iran-Austria energy session held in Vienna

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on Friday that members of relevant Iranian and Austrian institutions and ministries along with the representatives of prominent companies from the two countries active in the energy sector took part in the four-day event.

According to Ghasemi, the two sides discussed a wide gamut of topics on boosting mutual cooperation in the energy sector, with a special focus on the latest technologies for harnessing renewables and reaching optimal energy consumption.

