Iran holds Europe responsible for not implementing SPV

“The Europeans, who are primarily to blame, must think of the consequences of their decision,” Bahram Ghasemi said in an interview on Saturday, stressing that the Europeans’ lack of action to operate the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) comes at a time when Iran has fulfilled all its commitments under the nuclear deal.

Ghasemi also noted that Iran’s patience is limited and the country cannot wait forever.

He, meanwhile, said that while the Europeans have shown political will, they have also shown over the past months that they have encountered serious obstacles for the implementation of the SPV.

The Iranian spokesman further referred to the US dollar supremacy over the global financial system as well as the interconnectedness between EU and the US economies, saying “the European Union and even the three European countries that are signatories to Iran nuclear deal are a hostage to the US economy.”

He further underlined that “they [the Europeans] need to decide for themselves,” and prove their unity to the world by implementing the SPV.

Furthermore, he did not link the FATF-related CFT bill, which has been approved by the Iranian parliament, with the SPV, saying “because it is utterly clear that the SPV is a promise made by the 1+4 after the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA.’

He attributed the delay in the implementation of the SPV to the complexity and novelty of the issue.

