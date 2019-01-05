Iran’s trade balance turns positive in nine months

Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Farhad Dejpasand made the remark in a meeting with Ayatollah Sobhani, a prominent Marja in Iran, and said, “with the coordination made in this regard, the government holds two private sessions in each week in the presence of Iranian president for managing FOREX market, inflation, liquidity and provision of credits for industrial and production units.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Dejpasand pointed to the reduced unemployment rate in the country from 12.6 percent in the 2nd quarter of the current year (June 21 – Sept. 21) to 12.2 percent in the 3rd quarter (Sept. 21 – Dec. 21), the issue of which indicates that the government has taken effective steps in line with improving and ameliorating economic situation of the country.”

Presently, the country benefits from fair cooperation and collaboration established between Plan and Budget Organization, Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF), he noted.

Turning to the US unjust sanctions imposed against Iran and said, “under the current circumstances, enemy spares no efforts to exert more economic pressure against the country and in this regard, it [enemy] has resorted to reimposition of tough sanctions on Iran.”

He also referred to the increased price of exchange rate in the first half of the current year (March 21 – Sept. 21) and said, “increasing trend of exchange rate in the country caused many problems in different sectors but the government rolled up its sleeves in order to decrease skyrocketing price of currency.”

With the coordination made in this regard, inflation rate in the past two months hit from 7 percent to 2.5 percent at large, showing a considerable slump, the economy minister ended.

