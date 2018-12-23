Israel may take advantage of Palestinian parl. dissolution

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with a visiting Palestinian delegation led by the head of Hamas' parliamentary bloc, Mahmoud al-Zahar, on Sunday.

During the talks, the Iranian top diplomat voiced regret over the decision of the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas to dissolve the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC), a chamber dominated and led by Hamas since the party won general elections in 2006.

He said the move runs counter to democratic principles, and may be taken advantage of by the Israeli regime. He further stressed the need for more unity among the Palestinian nation formed around the resistance axis.

The Hamas official, for his part, said the PLC has been formed through legal channels and must finish its due course. He said under Palestine’s Constitution, the parliament cannot be dissolved, not even in emergency situations.

Elsewhere, Zarif voiced Iran’s continued support to Palestine, saying the Israeli regime is not a reliable partner to any country.

