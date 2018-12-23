Extensive, internal corruption to destroy Zionist regime completely

He made the above remark in his meeting with Mahmoud al-Zahar, an outstanding Palestinian leader of Hamas , this morning in Tehran.

The two sides conferred on the latest developments in Palestine and the region.

Supporting cause of Palestinian people and freedom of al-Quds are of the most important priority of the Islamic world, he said, adding, “any move that leads to the deviation in the course of fighting against Zionist regime, as the main threat to the Islamic world, is considered as a flagrant tyranny to the Muslims across the globe.”

The Leader’s representative in the Supreme National Security Council hailed the relentless and unflinching efforts of resistance forces and perseverance of people of Gaza Strip and West Bank against atrocities of Zionist regime and said, “the admirable triumph of the resistance in the recent 5-day war is the result of adherence to the Palestinian cause and sacrifice against excessive demand of the Zionist regime.”

For his part, Mahmoud al-Zahar member of Hamas Political Office expressed his special thanks to the unsparing support of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, government and noble people of the Islamic Republic of Iran from Palestinian Resistance Movement and said, “the position adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran will always be influential and constructive in this regard.”

