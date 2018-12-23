Leader praises Iranian Police efforts to ensure security

He made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with commanders and officials of the Iranian Police Force.

The police need to have ‘non-stop development’ to reach the position and level which the Islamic Revolution aims, the Leader said.

People directly see and interact with different sections of the Police, and their judging on this force’s performance is being generalized to other Armed Forces and to the Islamic Revolution, he highlighted.

The Police staff should act in a way that people see the force as a mighty, just, and vigilant one, maintained the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Touching upon the remarkable progress of Iran’s police in behaving with people, Ayatollah Khamenei urged commanders to continue these kinds of developments.

