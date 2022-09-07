Host of anti-Iran terrorists Albania cuts ties with Iran

"The government has decided with immediate effect to end diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Rama said in a video statement sent to the media.

Albania, which is a safe heaven for anti-Iran terrorist organizations, accused Iran of carrying out cyber attacks on the country.

"This extreme response ... is fully proportionate to the gravity and risk of the cyberattack that threatened to paralyse public services, erase digital systems and hack into state records, steal government intranet electronic communication, and stir chaos and insecurity in the country," Rama claimed, Reuters reported.

Some Saudi sources also claimed that the Albanian government has expelled the Iranian ambassador in Tirana, while Iran has not had an ambassador in this country since 2017.

Since 2013, Albania has been home to members of the notorious Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist organization, which has killed more than 12,000 Iranian civilians and authorities throughout its brutal campaign since the 1979 revolution in Iran.

Previously, the MKO terror group which is known in Iran as "Hypocrites" carried out numerous cyber attacks against Iran's infrastructure and network from Albania.

