Albania has no embassy or diplomatic office in Iran: FM spox

Bahram Ghasemi's remarks came in response to a question raised by IRNA reporter who asked "why Iranian foreign ministry did not retaliate after Albania expelled Iranian diplomats."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, since 1990s and after internal developments in Albania, established an embassy in the country, but given that Albania is a very small country, suffering from bad economic conditions at that time and even later, it was able to establish an embassy in Iran, as well," he noted.

Ghasemi added that countries consider different issues, including financial and economic issues, in setting up their embassies or other consular or economic offices in another country.

Albania expelled Iran's ambassador and another diplomat under the false accusation of "damaging its national security" on Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the move on Thursday, saying that was made under pressure from Israeli regime and the United States.

