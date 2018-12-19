Iran embassy in Japan holds seminar on tourism industry

A host of Japanese tourists, travel companies and tourism officials participated in the Wednesday event.

Experts from Iran and Japan talked about the Iranian culture and the tourist sites of the country in an effort to get Japanese people acquainted with Iran and pave the way for boosting bilateral tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Iranian ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed said in mid-September that Iran has its special attractions for all the tastes of Japanese tourists.

“Development of tourism relations between the two countries is one of the important issues emphasized by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the envoy highlighted in late September.

