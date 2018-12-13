  1. Culture
13 December 2018 - 19:36

Iran, Japan keen on boosting cultural ties

Iran, Japan keen on boosting cultural ties

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Director General for Cultural Affairs of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Manabu Miyagawa hailed the long-standing ties with Iran, calling for expansion of mutual cooperation, especially in the cultural field.

He made the remarks during a visit by Iran's Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed on Thursday.

Miyagawa expressed his country’s readiness to boost collaborations with the Iranian Embassy in Tokyo on commemorating cultural occasions.

Movahed, for his part, stressed the significant role of cultural and art associations in promoting relations between Iran and Japan.

He said cultural relations are the basis of friendly ties between Tehran and Tokyo. The official expressed the need to expand all-out ties with the East Asian country, especially in tourism sector.

Referring to the cultural commonalities between two countries, Movahed called for Japan Foreign Ministry’s support to hold mutual cultural programs.

The 90th anniversary of Iran-Japan diplomatic ties will be held in 2019

MR/IRN83133309

News Code 140477

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News