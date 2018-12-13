Iran, Japan keen on boosting cultural ties

He made the remarks during a visit by Iran's Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed on Thursday.

Miyagawa expressed his country’s readiness to boost collaborations with the Iranian Embassy in Tokyo on commemorating cultural occasions.

Movahed, for his part, stressed the significant role of cultural and art associations in promoting relations between Iran and Japan.

He said cultural relations are the basis of friendly ties between Tehran and Tokyo. The official expressed the need to expand all-out ties with the East Asian country, especially in tourism sector.

Referring to the cultural commonalities between two countries, Movahed called for Japan Foreign Ministry’s support to hold mutual cultural programs.

The 90th anniversary of Iran-Japan diplomatic ties will be held in 2019

