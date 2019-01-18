Iran, Japan celebrate 90th anniv. of diplomatic ties in Tokyo

The ceremony was attended by a number of diplomats and political figures from the two countries at the Iranian embassy in Tokyo on Thursday night.

A message by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was read out at the ceremony, in which the top diplomat had voiced hope for the ever expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries through the resolve of the Iranian and Japanese authorities and the use of existing capacities.

The Japanese Foreign Minister Tarō Kōno had also sent a message to the ceremony, in which he had offered congratulations on the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, and voiced hope for the development of contradiction and amicable ties with Iran.

