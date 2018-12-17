  1. Politics
Hamas chief to embark on an Asian, African tour including Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Ismail Haniya, the senior political leader of Hamas, will soon embark on an Asian and African tour to discuss Palestinian developments with leaders of different countries.

A source has told “Arabi21” website, Ismail Haniya will start his tour with the Egyptian capital Cairo, followed by Russia, Lebanon, Turkey, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Mauritania, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Morocco.

The source added that Russia, which is among the states that have invited the Hamas chief to visit their country, has offered Egypt to jointly make the tour possible by providing necessary facilities.

The trip was planned several months ago, but the Egyptian side has not yet responded to Hamas's request.

