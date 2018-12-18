Mossad directly organizes terrorists on Iran borders: Alavi

He made the remarks at the open session of the Iranian Parliament where he was summoned to answer a question regarding intelligence ministry’s measures to prevent terrorist attacks in the country.

Security services of neighboring and even far-away countries are now directly engaged in undermining the security of Iran, said the minister, adding that they fully support terrorist groups financially and logistically while also providing special training for them.

He went on to say that the intelligence ministry has managed to foil 97 to 98 from every 100 terrorist attacks which is a significant record across the world. No security service can claim that it can prevent 100% of terrorist attacks, Alavi added.

At the end of the session, MP Jahanbakhsh Mohebbinia who had framed this question was convinced by the minister’s answer.

