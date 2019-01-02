Iranians spend 7 hours per month reading

According to the report compiled on results from a survey that has monitored the citizens' reading habits last year, Iranians have spent an average of 7 hours and 41 minutes per month reading, of which 3 hours and 7 minutes were dedicated to religious books and 4 hours and 34 minutes were spent on non-textbooks.

The results of the survey on families’ behavioral culture show that the year leading to the census conducted in 2017, 58.2% of literate people 15 and older, have read printed or digital books that were not textbooks.

About 30% of literate people 15 and older have read printed or online newspapers in the month leading to the census. 69% of this group have read printed newspapers and 58% have read online newspapers.

Each person 15 or older has spent an average of one hour and 26 minutes per month reading the newspaper.

This is while India, as the most read country in the list of the World Culture Score Index, has been reported to have an average of 10 hours and 42 minutes a week spent reading by its citizens.

