Turkish FM says working with Syria's Assad to be taken into account

If there is a democratic and credible election in Syria, then everybody “should consider” working with the Bashar al-Assad, Turkish Anadolu Agency quoted Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying on the sidelines of the Doha Forum on Sunday.

“If it is democratic and credible one then everybody should consider that [working with Assad],” Cavusoglu added.

“It has to be very credible, transparent, democratic and fair elections. At the end, Syrian people should decide who is going to rule the country after the elections,” Cavusoglu added.

He further said that constitution for Syria should be drafted by the people of their own country.