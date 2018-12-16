  1. Politics
16 December 2018 - 15:59

Hatami:

Leader’s guidance foils US plots in region

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s guidance neutralized US plots which were after destabilizing the region.

Brigadier General Hatami made the remarks Sunday in the 4th symposium on Imam Khamenei defensive thought held at Defense Ministry's Marine Industries Organization headquarters in Tehran.

He went on to say that the United States invaded Afghanistan and Iraq after September 11 terrorist attacks to damage Iran, adding, “the Leader’s strategic and correct measures at this particular time led to the defeat of the Americans and their departure from the region.”

Iran cannot neglect its defense power even for a moment, he said, adding, “Enemies are disappointed with issuing military threats against Iran.”

