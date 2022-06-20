Intl. conf. on Ayat. Khamenei's defensive thoughts to be held

Those who are keen on participating in the event are able to send their articles to the secretariat of the conference until September 22, 2022.

The event is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2022.

Foundations, Principles, and Dimensions of "Imam Khamenei`s Defense Thought and School" is one of the topics of the conference.

The second step of the Islamic Revolution in "Imam Khamenei's thought and defense school" is another topic of the event.

Resistance and its future in "Imam Khamenei's thought and defense school" is the third topic of the conference.

Mechanisms and tools of defense are also among the topics of the first international and fifth national conference on explaining Khamenei's defensive thought.

The role of the Iranian Islamic Revolution in the decline of American power based on "Imam Khamenei`s thought and defense school" is the fifth topic of the event.

AMK/5518723