16 December 2018 - 22:39

Barham Salih renounces British citizenship in adherence to constitution

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Iraqi President Barham Saleh has relinquished his British citizenship in compliance with the constitution of his own country.

An official statement by the Iraqi presidency said on Sunday that President Barham Salih had officially abandoned his British citizenship in compliance with the Iraqi constitution.

Luqman al-Faily, spokesman of Salih's office, announced the news, saying that president had relinquished his British citizenship to comply with the constitution.

According to the fourth clause of Article 18 of the Iraqi constitution, any Iraqi citizen who assumes a senior, security or sovereign position must abandon any other acquired citizenship.

