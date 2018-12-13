Iraqi official hails ‘strategic ties’ with Iran

In a meeting with Heshmatollah Asgari, deputy governor of Ilam for economic and resources development affairs, Al-Miahi hailed the friendly and “strategic ties” between Iraq and Iran and called for boosting cooperation in different economic fields.

The Iraqi official said, the relations between the two neighboring states are strategic and are not limited to borders.

Al-Miahi highlighted the significance of launching Ilam-Kut railways and Kut airport for helping boost the markets located near the two countries’ borders.

Pointing to the similarities between the Iranian province of Ilam and Iraq's Kut, the official called for providing the grounds for increasing the interactions between the two regions for sharing experience and knowledge in the cultural and economic sectors.

