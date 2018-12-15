India, a good opportunity to counter sanctions

Indian officials are interested in enhancing and broadening all-out ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields, he maintained.

To counter US sanctions imposed on Iran, it is a great opportunity to take advantage of talents which are less costly and cost-effective, Dr. Hashemi observed.

He made the above remarks at the end of his three-day visit to India, and said, “World Summit on Maternal, Child and Nutrition Healthcare was held in India with the participation of health ministers of countries in the world.”

He went on to say that constructive talks were exchanged with Indian health minister and CEOs of pharmaceutical companies in relevant field.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the current situation of the country and added, “expert-level talks were held with 50 Indian pharmaceutical firms, so that all of them expressed their readiness to broaden their level of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iranian health minister termed India as one of the important powers in the field of medicine, supply of raw materials and vaccine and added, “prestigious Indian drug and vaccine production companies hold a major portion of European and American markets.”

In conclusion, Iranian Minister of Health Dr. Hassan Hashemi called for increasing cooperation with Indian pharmaceutical firms in relevant field.

