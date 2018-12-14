Boosting all-out ties with Turkey of ‘strategic significance’ to Iran: official

Vaezi made the remark in a meeting with Turkish Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan on his visit to Ankara aimed at preparing the conditions for the upcoming visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the meeting on Friday, Vaezi said the current atmosphere of relations between the two sides gives hope for further efforts and a quicker pace to reach the desired level in trade and economic transactions.

Vaezi noted the agreement reached between President Rouhani and President Erdoğan to reach a volume of $30 billion worth of trade transactions between Tehran and Ankara, calling for joint efforts to remove hurdles facing the two countries’ private sectors and businesses.

The Turkish trade minister, for his part, deemed Iran a strategic partner for Turkey, saying the Islamic Republic will always hold a special position in the country’s political and economic arenas.

He further described the upcoming high-level meeting of Tehran-Ankara’s strategic partnership as a golden opportunity to reach the $30 billion trade target.

