Rouhani to visit Turkey Wed. for 5th high council meeting for strategic coop.

Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili, made the announcement on Tuesday, adding that Rouhani will be accompanied by a high-ranking politico-economic delegation comprising representaitves from his cabinet for this two-day visit to Ankara.

Esmaeili said the main objective for Rouhani’s visit to Ankara is to take part at the 5th high council meeting for strategic cooperation to be chaired by the presidents of the two countries, noting that the initiative for establishing the high council took form during Rouhani’s visit to Turkey back in 2014, during which the two presidents set a trade target at $30 billion.

Esmaeili further added that important documents for political, economic and cultural cooperation are set to be signed in the presence of President Rouhani and President Erdoğan.

Rouhani will wrap up his visit to Ankara on Thursday evening, he added.

