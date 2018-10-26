No Iranian bank accounts frozen in Oman: Official

A statement published by the Iran-Oman Chamber of Commerce reads that the Iranian bank accounts have not been frozen in Oman, and related financial transactions are still going on in the Persian Gulf littoral country.

According to Mohsen Zarrabi, the head of the chamber and a senior adviser to Iranian minister of industry, during the past weeks, talks have been held between senior Iranian and Omani officials on expanding bilateral economic ties, especially via the help of investors from the private sectors.

Zarrabi said that all bank accounts belonging to the Iranian firms and companies that follow the financial regulations such as anti-money laundering are still active in Oman.

The rumors have spread in the social media while the two states have geared up to boost relations in the past weeks.

The sixth meeting of the Committee of Iran-Oman Strategic Consultations was held at the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Oct. 24. The two sides discussed key issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as the latest regional developments, highlighting the need to further enhance and develop mutual cooperation on different fronts.

Earlier in October, a trade delegation from Iran visited Oman’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry and discussed means of enhancing relations in industrial, investment and economic fields, including a free trade agreement, solving banking issues, using Omani ports as a hub for exporting Iranian goods, and increasing the trade volume between the two countries.

Statistics show that the trade volume between the two states during the first four months of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 21-July 22) stood at $537 million, indicating a 116% jump in comparison with the same period last year.

MR/IRN83078939