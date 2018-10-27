‘40 Baldies’ screened at world’s largest children filmfest.

’40 Baldies’ takes place in a small village at the foot of mountain forest in northern Iran, and follows the moving story of a teenage boy named Asghar who, together with his sister Roja and grandmother, cares for a their ill father, who suffers from the effects of a chemical attack during the Iraqi imposed war. Asghar is portrayed as a brave boy, who as a temporary head of the family, has to deal not only with a natural disaster, but also with problems with a classmate and a surprising family secret.

The film was screened at the 33rd edition of Cinekid Festival, which is considered to be the largest international film, television and new media festival for children aged 4 to 14 held at the Westergasfabriek in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The 33rd edition of the event kicked off on October 20 and wrapped up on Friday.

'40 Baldies' had previously taken part at the Zlín Film Festival, also known as the International Film Festival for Children and Youth, in the Czech Republic.

