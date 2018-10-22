Leader urges officials for transparency of action

Ayatollah Khamenei said that except for classified matters, including military and security affairs, officials should hold transparency in their actions and do not hide anything from people.

Iranian Leader made the remarks during his teachings in a class of “Principles of Fiqh” last Monday (Oct. 15).

He has repeatedly advised the authorities that services must be explained to the people in a dexterous manner.

Saying that “I do not hold any secrets from you… I do not hide anything from you, except for critical issues that the enemies can take advantage of,” the Leader noted that people have the right to know how the managers of their affairs act.

