In 1985, I had definitely made my mind not to run for the second term at 1985 presidential elections. The first term was imposed on me, I decided not to run for the second term; but, Imam Khomeini told me "running for the post is considered deterministic and tangible obligation for you," and I accepted his order against my own will," Iranian Leader made the remarks during his teachings in a class of advanced Islamic Jurisprudence (kharej–e Fiqh) on Tuesday morning.

