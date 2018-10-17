  1. Culture
Iranian producer, film editor picked for Duhok jury

Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – An acclaimed Iranian producer and film editor Mastaneh Mohajer was selected to serve on the panel of jury of the 2018 Duhok International Film Festival in Iraq's Kurdistan region.

The festival, which is held annually in the city of Duhoky, serves as a link between Iraqi Kurd filmmakers and other directors from around the world.

The 6th edition of the event is scheduled for October 20-27 in which different films from all across the world will compete in different genres. 

Mohajer has edited more than 35 movies including 'Three Faces' by Jafar Panahi and 'Duet' by Navid Danesh.

She has also participated in many different international film festivals over the past year for her production ‘Israfil’. 

Mohajer had earlier served on the panel of jury at the 11th International Arab Film Festival of Oran in Algeria.

Lachin Rezaian

