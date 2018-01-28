Iran cultural days to be held in Bosnia on victory anniv. of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – On the occasion of commemorating the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution [Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies], “Iran Cultural Days” will be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Feb. 5-11, 2018.

At the initiative taken by the Cultural Attaché of the Iranian Embassy to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran’s Cultural Days will be held in Bosnia with the aim of introducing brilliant culture and civilization of Iran with a focus on Tabriz as exemplary city in the Islamic World as nominated by the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) in 2018.

The prestigious event will also be held in cooperation with Tabriz Municipality, Islamic Art University of Tabriz, Sarajevo Municipality, Art Academy of Sarajevo University, etc.

An exhibition of Iran Cultural Days will be organized from Feb. 5-11, 2018 in Sarajevo and also in Banja Luka, capital of Serbia from Feb. 8-11.

Various programs of this cultural and artistic event include performance of Iranian traditional music, calligraphy, miniature, intarsia and ceramic exhibitions, exhibition of Iranian prominent handicrafts and screening documentary movies from cultural and tourist attractions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the report added.

Of the other programs which will be showcased in this prestigious event, it should be referred to the presence of distinguished Iranian artists in various programs of TV channels in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

MA/4210373