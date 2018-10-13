Four nanotechnology products unveiled at Intl. Nanotech Festival

The 11th edition of International Nanotechnology Festival kicked off on Saturday in Tehran International Permanent Fairground, and will continue until October 16th, 2018.

Four nanotechnology achievements were unveiled at the exhibition which are electronic printer, lipophobic coating for metal surfaces such as stove and range hood, packing nanocomposites to increase the shelf life of protein products and nanostructured ceramic membrane for water and wastewater treatment.

Universities, research centers, technology parks, industrial companies, and other related public organizations and private sectors have joined this event.

International Nanotechnology Festival is held annually by Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council, and it is the largest and most credible exhibition in the field of nanotechnology in Iran. It is also considered as one of the largest nanotechnology festivals in Asia.

Industrial companies in 12 sectors such as water and environment, healthcare, construction, agriculture and packaging, textile, oil industries and consulting participate in 11th Nanotechnology Festival.

