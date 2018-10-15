Five historical, cultural works in Azadshahr registered in National Heritage List

In its latest meeting held in Tehran, Council for Registration of Historical Works agreed with the registration of five Azadshahr’s historical and cultural works in the National Heritage List.

With registering the recent five cultural and historical works, the total number of works registered in the National Heritage List in the country hit 36.

Registering cultural and historical works has two salient advantages, he said, adding, “ownership of the works or object will first be identified on the one hand and any theft or eradication of the works will be prevented on the other hand.”

Moreover, with registering historical and cultural works in the National Heritage List, necessary credit will be provided for renovating and protecting works optimally, he reiterated.

As located in eastern Golestan province, Azadshar is home to 69 historical, cultural and natural works, the most important of which is historical texture of Farsian Village, Nezamabad and Ben Qaleh Forest.

