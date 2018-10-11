Falahtpisheh says accession to TFC, Iran's nod to more intl. interactions

Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said that Iranian Parliament upholds its decision regarding FATF-related bills despite the fact that opponents of FATF may adopt measures against the MPs, adding that 143 votes that were cast in favor of Iran's accession to the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism, also known as Terrorist Financing Convention, were ‘golden votes’.

He made the remarks Thursday in Lorestan province in a meeting with representatives of private companies of the region.

After the Parliament approved Iran’s accession to Terrorist Financing Convention, many financial institutions in the US said that Iran wants to cooperate and called for exempting SWIFT from sanctions against Iran, noted Falahatpisheh, highlighting that President Trump is not the only decision-maker in the United States, and the US is not the entire world.

“I believe that the US is not the entire world and that Trump is not [representative of] of the entire United States,” he said, adding Nikki Haley's failed measures with respect to US foreign policy caused her resignation from her position as US ambassador to the United Nations.

Iranian lawmakers approved a bill on the country’s accession to International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism set by the FATF (Financial Action Task Force), on October 07. A total of 143 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill while 120 voted against.

MAH/4427373