  1. Economy
10 October 2018 - 09:51

Domestic experts to build oil transfer turbines

Domestic experts to build oil transfer turbines

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – The CEO of the Iranian Oil Pipeline & Telecommunications Company (IOPTC) said the company is planning to tap domestic capabilities to build turbines that have so far been purchased from European and American suppliers.

According to Shana, Oil Ministry’s news portal, Abbasali Jafari Nasab expressed optimism that Iran would be self-sufficient in production of the turbines, which are widely used in oil pipelines across the country.

Addressing a meeting on Monday, the official said, “we have so far reached relative self-sufficiency in production of American turbines.”

He said the sanctions were an opportunity for domestic manufacturers, adding IOPTC was under the impression that by indigenizing items, their support would be more accessible domestically.

Domestic experts in the energy sector have made significant developments in the past years, indigenizing different mega structures such as wind turbine transformers and hydropower turbine.

SHANA/MNA

News Code 138542

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News