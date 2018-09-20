Iranian MP attends 2nd Eurasian Women’s Forum in Russia

The event which is themed “Women for Global Security and Sustainable Development” has attracted about 2,000 delegates from more than 100 countries.

Russian president Vladimir Putin attended the forum and delivered a speech in praise of the influential role that women play in the world.

Representatives of UNESCO, the World Health Organization, the World Labor Organization, as well as the BRICS Women's Business Club are attending the conference.

Tehran’s MP in Iranian Parliament Parvaneh Salahshouri is representing Iran in the event, which features various activities with the aim of promoting unity among women from all over the world.

The first edition of the forum was also held in Saint Petersburg in 2015.

KI/IRN83038582