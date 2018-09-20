  1. Politics
Iranian MP attends 2nd Eurasian Women’s Forum in Russia

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Iran has sent a representative to the second Eurasian Women’s Forum which kicked off in Saint Petersburg of Russia on September 19.

The event which is themed “Women for Global Security and Sustainable Development” has attracted about 2,000 delegates from more than 100 countries.

Russian president Vladimir Putin attended the forum and delivered a speech in praise of the influential role that women play in the world.

Representatives of UNESCO, the World Health Organization, the World Labor Organization, as well as the BRICS Women's Business Club are attending the conference.

Tehran’s MP in Iranian Parliament Parvaneh Salahshouri is representing Iran in the event, which features various activities with the aim of promoting unity among women from all over the world.

The first edition of the forum was also held in Saint Petersburg in 2015.

