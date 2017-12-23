Superpowers not motivated to fight terrorism: Larijani

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Upon arrival in Pakistani capital city of Islamabad, Iranian Parliament Speaker Larijani said that terrorism is being addressed directly by the regional countries as the superpowers are not motivated in fighting terrorism.

“All countries of the region are grappling with the issue of terrorism and fortunately serious measures have got into practice in the recent years and serious blows have been delivered to terrorist in Iraq and Syria recently,” said Ali Larijani, the Speaker of Iranian Parliaments upon arriving at Benazir Bhutto International Airport of Islamabad of Pakistan on Saturday.

Mr. Larijani travel to Islamabad is for participating in a conference on the challenge of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity. His counterparts from Russia, Turkey, Afghanistan, China and Pakistan are also scheduled to attend the conference that is slated to open on Sunday.

“It should be accepted that the issue of terrorism is an alarming issue and the countries of the region should get more sensitive about this issue,” reiterated the Iranian top legislator.

“But the experience of the past has proved that the superpowers lack the motivation to fight terrorism and as a result the countries of the region initiatively decided to hold meetings to work on the ways to counter terrorism and this is a wise and appropriate method,” the top law-maker said.

The Iranian top parliamentarian also touched upon his upcoming meetings with Pakistani officials and added that the security concerns of Iran and Pakistan are the top priorities in these meetings. “Both countries are eager to have a peaceful and secure atmosphere and then economic concerns will be discussed,” noted the Iranian official.

Pakistan's National Assembly Secretariat is hosting the three-day conference focusing on Parliamentary Cooperation for Peace, Connectivity and Prosperity in the region.

The imperative parliamentary meeting aims to identify, promote and develop common socio-economic interests of the six countries. This will help not only towards achieving stability and security in the region but can also potentially blossom into a golden ring of peace, economic growth and sustainable prosperity.

During the Second Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments in the South Korean capital Seoul in June, Pakistan's Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq proposed to host a conference of speakers from the six countries to address the challenges of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity with a core vision of promoting dialogue and interdependence among the regional stakeholders.

