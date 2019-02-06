  1. Politics
More Syrians return from Jordan camps through Nassib crossing

DARAA, Feb. 06 (MNA) – A number of displaced Syrians returned from camps in Jordan through the Nassib-Jaber border crossing, in the southeastern countryside of the southern Daraa province.

After arriving through the crossing on Tuesday, the families were transported to their homes in the areas liberated from terrorism, said SANA’s reporter at the crossing.

The reporter noted that the authorities in the Governorate provided the returnees with buses to transport them to their home towns and villages after they registered at the Immigration and Passports Department at the crossing, and that medical services were provided to those who needed it.

Since its reopening last October, thousands of displaced Syrians have returned, including hundreds of young people who had their legal status settled.

