She won the first medal of the Iranian team in the event on Tuesday in the cross-country class.

In male’s cross-country, Iran’s Faraz Shokri and Farzad Khodyari will hit the mountains today.

Thailand’s Chiang Rai is hosting the 26th Asian Mountain Bike Championships and also 12th Asian Junior Mountain Bike Championships from Feb. 1. The points gained in the event, which will wrap up tomorrow, will affect the cyclist ranking for qualification into 2020 Olympics.

