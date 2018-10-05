Iranian cyclist wins 5th stage of Tour of Iran

The fifth stage was held on Thursday where cyclists had to pedal some 200km from Sareyn, Ardebil province, to Tabriz, East Azarbaijan province. Safarzadeh of Tabriz Sharhdary won this stage with a time of 5:10:53. Savva Novikov of Russia’s National Team and Jafar Alizadeh of Tabriz Shahrdary stood next.

With a total time of 21:42:42, Russia’s Dmitry Sokolov still wears the yellow jersey. The green jersey went to Mohammad Ganjkhanlou from Pishgaman Kavir while Safarzdeh and Venantas Lasinis (of Lithuania’s Staki) took home the green and white jerseys, respectively.

In team results, Tabriz Shahrdary performed best with a time of 15:34:19. Russia’s National Team ranked second with 15:35:18 and Pishgaman Kavir Yazd stood third with just 2 seconds behind.

The 33rd Tour of Iran (Azarbaijan) kicked off on Sunday in Tabriz with 13 Iranian and foreign team in participation. The event consists of six stages and is being held in three provinces of East Azarbiajan, West Azarbaijan, and Ardebil. The tour wraps up today.

