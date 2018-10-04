Netherlands’ Dekker wins 4th stage of Tour of Iran

The fourth stage was held on Wednesday and cyclists had to pedal some 196km from Tabriz, East Azerbaijan province, to Sareyn, Ardebil province. Dekker won the race with a time of 4:21:56. Kevin De Jonghe of Belgium’s Tarteletto-Isorex ranked second with 13-second difference with Dekker while Meron Abraham from Germany’s Bike Aid stood third.

Yellow and green jerseys are still in possession of Russia’s Dmitry Sokolov. White jersey went to Abram Stockman of Tarteletto-Isorex. And Iran’s Saeed Safarzadeh took home the red jersey.

In team results, Netherlands’ Alecto ranked best with a time of 12:42:36. Tarteletto-Isorex and Bike Aid claimed next rankings.

Tour of Iran (Azerbaijan) 2018 is a UCI 2.1 Asian Tour and the 33rd edition of Tour of Iran (Azerbaijan) which took place in six stages in September, 2018 in Iranian Azerbaijan. The tour is underway in in six stages and kicked off in the city of Tabriz and pursued through Urmia, Jolfa, and Sarein.

The event hosts 13 Iranian and foreign teams and will wrap up on October 5.

