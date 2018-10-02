  1. Sports
2 October 2018 - 19:39

Iran’s Petrochimi crowned at FIBA Asia Champions Cup

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Iranian basketball club Petrochimi has won the title of the FIBA Asia Champions Cup after beating the Japanese rivals in the final match.

The final match of FIBA Asia Champions Cup was held on Tuesday between Iranian basketball Petrochimi and a Japanese team, during which the Iranian side overcame the Japanese rivals 68-64 in a tight match.

The Iranian team had previously won two other games of Group stage against Korea’s SK Knights (77-62) and Pauian of Chinese Taipei (96-63) to reach the semi-finals in the competitions.

Petrochimi had reached the final match after defeating its Philippine rival 79-74 yesterday to face the winner of the match between representatives of South Korea and Japan in the final showdown.

The 2018 edition of FIBA Asia Champions Cup kicked off on Thursday in Thailand’s Nonthaburi and wrapped up today.

