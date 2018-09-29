Iran’s Petrochimi advances to semifinal of FIBA Asia Champions Cup

In a Saturday match, Petrochimi defeated the Chinese representative 108-69 and advanced to the next stage as the Group A leader.

The Iranian team had previously won two other games of Group stage against Korea’s SK Knights (77-62) and Pauian of Chinese Taipei (96-63).

Petrochimi will face the Group B runner-up on Monday in the semifinal contest.

The 2018 edition of FIBA Asia Champions Cup kicked off on Thursday in Thailand’s Nonthaburi and will wrap up on Tuesday.

Saba Battery (2007, 2008), Mahram (2009, 2010) and Foolad Mahan (2013) have claimed titles of the event for Iran. The best rank of Petrochimi in the event goes back to 2016 when the team finished third.

