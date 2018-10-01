  1. Sports
Iran’s Petrochimi reaches final match at FIBA Asia Champions Cup

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Iranian basketball club Petrochimi has won the FIBA Asia Champions Cup semi-final match against a Philippine club to advance to the final match of the competitions.

Petrochim reached the final match after defeating their Philippine rival 79-74 to face the winner of the match between representatives of South Korea and Japan in the final of FIBA Asia Champions.

The final showdown will take place on Tuesday. The 2018 edition of FIBA Asia Champions Cup kicked off on Thursday in Thailand’s Nonthaburi and will wrap up on Tuesday.

The Iranian team had previously won two other games of Group stage against Korea’s SK Knights (77-62) and Pauian of Chinese Taipei (96-63).

