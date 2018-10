"Iran and Syria are in a war against terrorism and there is a common alliance between them," he said, Youm7 website reported.

He went on to say that Iran’s operations against terrorists in Syria are done with coordination with Damascus.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched six missiles at headquarters of terrorists in Syria’s eastern Euphrates from Kermanshah province on early hours of Monday, killing dozens of terrorists behind Ahvaz terror attack.

MAH/4418270