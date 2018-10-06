Iran claims title of FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in Bandar Torkaman

The competition was held on October 3-5, in Bandar Torkaman, northern Golestan province. A total of 13 teams, including eight teams from Iran, two from Thailand, and one each from Côte d’Ivoire, Czech Republic and Kazakhstan, had participated in the event.

Iran A, comprised of Salemi/Vakili won the final contest against Iran B, Raufi/Mirzaali, 2-0 (21-11, 22-20) and took home the trophy.

In the 3rd place contest, Iran C, Pourasgari/Salagh outplayed Kazakhstan’s Kuleshov/Petrossyants 2-0 (21-16, 21-11).

Another World Tour 1 star event will be held in Bandar Anzali, northern Gilan province, on October 16-19.

